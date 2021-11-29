According to Fauci, modifying COVID-19 vaccines to combat the Omicron variant is “very easy.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a world-renowned infectious disease expert, stated on Sunday that scientists may easily adapt existing COVID-19 vaccinations to destroy the newly discovered Omicron strain.

Fauci discussed the efforts the US government is taking to assess whether the B.1.1.529 subtype is capable of rejecting current immunizations on NBC News over the weekend.

According to Fauci, if tests demonstrate that the variation may bypass safeguards, researchers could adjust the doses as needed.

“If it doesn’t look like it does even at a high titer of antibody,” Fauci explained, “then you have to adapt and tweak what the vaccine is going to be, which you can do very readily.”

Dr. Paul Barton, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer, stated on Friday that the company can manufacture a vaccine particularly for the Omicron variant in three months.

“We expect weeks to within two to three months, we’d be able to have an Omicron-specific vaccine booster accessible for testing and then for administration,” he told CNN. Barton believes people will need monthly COVID-19 boosters.

As of Sunday, little is known about the Omicron version. Because of the multiple alterations, many health experts fear the new version will be more transmissible and vaccine-resistant.

The Omicron version, according to Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), could be 500 percent more competitively infectious than the extremely contagious Delta variant.

Patients infected with the Omicron COVID-19 strain have so far shown minimal symptoms that may be treated at home, according to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and the chair of the South African Medical Association.

Patients infected with the new variation have yet to experience a loss of smell or taste, unlike those infected with the Delta type. According to Coetzee, no patients have reported a significant decline in oxygen levels.

On November 11, a novel variety was discovered in Botswana. According to DW, the variation has been connected to almost 90% of all new cases recorded in Gauteng, South Africa, since then.