According to Colombia’s Duque, there is no democracy in Venezuela under ‘dictator’ Maduro.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Wednesday that democracy will not blossom in Venezuela until “dictator” President Nicolas Maduro is removed from power, dismissing regional polls scheduled for later this month as a ruse to keep him in power.

During a visit to Paris, Duque gave an interview to Agence France-Presse (AFP) and showed no evidence of wishing to extend any olive branches to Maduro, who recently urged for a return to normalcy with Bogota.

“It’s Maduro’s endless strategy: divide the opposition, ask them to vote, and then allow them to win four, five, or six regions to appear democratic in the eyes of the world while maintaining his dictatorship,” he told AFP.

He predicted that the elections on November 21 will be “neither free nor democratic.”

The opposition has decided to run in the November 21 mayoral and gubernatorial elections after boycotting the last three national elections, but its leaders have been unable to settle on a single candidate.

“I do not believe in a process that has defined norms and objectives,” said Duque, who had previously met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

“It is obvious that the blossoming of democracy in Venezuela will begin the day Nicolas Maduro steps down as the country’s dictator.”

Colombia and Venezuela, which share a 2,200-kilometer (1,370-mile) border, have difficult relations, and almost two million Venezuelans have fled the country’s economic catastrophe in recent years.

During a power struggle between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who claims to be his country’s interim leader, Caracas unilaterally blocked its land borders with Colombia in February 2019.

Guaido garnered support from more than 60 countries, including the European Union, the United States, and Colombia, and Caracas terminated diplomatic ties as a result of Bogota’s support.

Last month, Maduro called for the normalization of Colombia’s trade and diplomatic relations. “Colombia and Venezuela must resolve our differences peacefully,” he stated.

Colombia is experiencing its worst spike in violence since the FARC’s disarmament and the landmark 2016 peace agreement that earned Duque’s predecessor the Nobel Peace Prize.

Duque, on the other hand, justified his decision to suspend discussions with the National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing guerilla group that has since resumed its violent campaign.

He remarked of the ELN that they had “no desire for peace.”

