According to Blinken, the Taliban is allowing Afghans to flee due to concerns.

During a trip to Qatar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heard firsthand fears about the country’s future and stated the Taliban were following through on commitments to let Afghans depart.

On a two-day visit to Qatar, Blinken met Afghan evacuees and US personnel processing them, as well as nearly half of the more than 120,000 individuals flown from Afghanistan since the Taliban’s swift takeover on August 15.

Activists and Republican rivals have piled pressure on President Joe Biden, alleging that the Taliban had prevented hundreds of people, including Americans, from flying out of the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on charter flights booked during the previous week.

However, Blinken claimed the US was in contact with the Taliban again on Tuesday, who agreed to allow Afghans to “freely depart” — a vital test as the US considers whether to work with an Islamist-led future government in Afghanistan.

“We are not aware of anyone being taken aboard an aircraft or any type of hostage scenario in Mazar-i-Sharif,” Blinken said at a news conference in Doha, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their Qatari counterparts.

Blinken stated, “We have been promised, once again, that all American citizens and Afghan citizens with appropriate travel documents would be allowed to leave.” “That is something we plan to make the Taliban accountable for.”

He stated that the US was working to overcome issues with charter flights, such as security screening and the absence of identity of some passengers.

He claimed that the Taliban cooperated when a family of four US citizens fled overland on Monday, the first such evacuation planned by the US administration since the war’s tumultuous end.

Qatar told Blinken that it was working fast with Turkey to rebuild Kabul’s dilapidated airport, allowing more people to leave and humanitarian aid to enter.

Blinken and Austin expressed their gratitude to Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and inspected the Al Udeid military air station outside of Doha, which has become the busiest point of entry for Afghans who have been evacuated.

Blinken strolled passed 200 green cots – now empty as Afghans left – and tables where US forces dispensed water, infant formula, and nappies in an aircraft hangar ventilated to keep out the scorching desert heat.

Later, he visited members of the Afghan girls’ robotics team, who became symbols of change in a country where the former Taliban dictatorship strongly prohibited female education from 1996 to 2001. Brief News from Washington Newsday.