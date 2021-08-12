According to Beijing media, China and Russia should work together to ‘punish’ Lithuania.

This week, a Chinese Communist Party publication maintained its anti-Lithuania editorial campaign by recommending that Beijing and Moscow should “join hands” to punish Lithuania for its protracted dispute with China over Taiwan.

After diplomatic complaints and threats of “possible consequences” over the proposed inauguration of a Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius, the Chinese government said on Tuesday that it will return its ambassador.

The post would be the island’s first de facto embassy in Europe, bearing the moniker “Taiwan” rather than the traditional “Taipei,” which gives countries with no formal diplomatic connections with the Chinese-claimed democracy some uncertainty.

The Global Times, which is part of the Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily newspaper, characterized the Lithuanian government’s action as “very dangerous behavior that would shake China-Lithuania ties” in an editorial published on Wednesday.

Lithuania established formal diplomatic relations with China in 1991, and the unofficial Taiwan office is in conformity with the country’s “one China” policy, according to Lithuania. The position was endorsed by the European Union and the United States.

The Baltic state has been described as the most “anti-China” and “anti-Russia” nation in Europe, according to the Global Times, whose editor called Lithuania a “crazy, little country” in a diatribe published on Tuesday.

Following a half-century of occupation, Lithuania became the first Soviet country to recover freedom in March 1990. For another three years, Russian forces remained on Russian soil.

“China must retaliate forcefully against Lithuania. If Lithuania persists, China must expect a deterioration in relations,” the state-owned tabloid warned, echoing some of Beijing’s more aggressive views. There are currently no indications that official diplomatic ties will be severed.

Putting Hands Together With Russia

The document proposed utilizing China’s connection with Russia against Vilnius as a weapon. “China, Russia, and Belarus, the two nations that border Lithuania, should band together to punish it.”

“China and Russia should seize the opportunity to strike at a country that has gone insane.” The post stated, “This should be the new content and guidance for China-Russia strategic cooperation,” but did not elaborate on how.

In Moscow, there was no sign that the newspaper’s proposition would be taken seriously.

Lithuania has asserted its right to a foreign policy that is independent of the United States, as well as greater economic and cultural ties. This is a condensed version of the information.