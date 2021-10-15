According to Baltic allies, the Trump era strengthened NATO.

According to NATO’s Baltic states, which are on the front lines of the West’s fight with President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, former President Donald Trump’s tenure made the alliance stronger.

Despite all of Trump’s drama in international relations, top ministers from Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania told The Washington Newsday that the 72-year-old alliance is strengthening, despite its members’ disagreements on how to respond to new and old concerns.

“On both sides, there was sometimes quite strong talk,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevics said in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

“Even at the most crucial times, I believe there was an agreement that NATO is important. NATO, I believe, has emerged stronger…everyone understands that there is no other option.” During Trump’s presidency, questions were raised about whether NATO was still fit for purpose. The fiery president frequently grumbled about “burden sharing,” or the fact that other countries did not spend enough on defense in comparison to the United States, and he was unwilling to adhere to the alliance’s fundamental ideal of collective defense.

In private, the president is said to have threatened to leave the alliance totally. In public, the president wreaked chaos at the 2018 Brussels summit by threatening fellow council members during a meeting.

He also inflamed tensions with Germany, France, Canada, Turkey, and the rest of the European Union. After other leaders were caught on film criticizing Trump, Trump departed the NATO meeting in London early in 2020. Soon later, an op-ed in The Washington Post declared the alliance to be on “life support.” While the president repeatedly chastised America’s NATO commitments, the US was at the forefront of bolstering the alliance’s presence near Russia’s frontiers.

After Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, the alliance agreed in 2016 to send four multinational battalion battle groups totaling 3,000 to 4,000 troops to Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland, the four countries seen as the most vulnerable to Russian aggression.

The United States leads the Polish contingent. In Estonia, the United Kingdom grabbed the lead, followed by Canada in Latvia, and Germany in Lithuania. Enhanced Forward Presence is the name of the strategy.

Trump and his supporters took credit for the increase in military spending. This is a condensed version of the information.