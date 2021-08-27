According to Australia, troops were evacuated before of the Kabul bombing.

After receiving “extremely clear intelligence” of an impending assault, Australia announced on Friday that it had evacuated all of its troops out of Afghanistan minutes before the Kabul airport bombs.

On Thursday, suicide bombers detonated two bombs in crowds outside the Afghan capital’s airport, killing dozens of people, including 13 US personnel.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the incident.

The attacks raise doubts about the security measures intended to protect US troops, who have until August 31 to leave the country and complete an airlift that has rescued roughly 100,000 people.

“Over the course of last night, we were able to facilitate the withdrawal of the remaining Australian soldiers, not that long before the tragic events that happened last night,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a press conference.

Morrison said that during the course of nine days, US and British forces assisted Australian troops in evacuating 4,100 persons, including 3,200 Australians and Afghan citizens with Australian visas.

Australia had concluded its evacuation efforts, according to the prime minister, and was now in a “post-evacuation period.”

On Thursday, Australian officials issued SMS messages to Australian citizens and individuals in the attack area, according to Defence Minister Peter Dutton.

He told Nine Network television that “there was very obvious intelligence that ISKP meant to attack and strike hard, and they have done that,” referring to an Islamic State-affiliated group active in regions of south and central Asia.

“These are folks who are even more extremist than the Taliban and are at odds with them. As a result, it’s a tremendously complicated situation,” Dutton explained.

“I am relieved and glad that our soldiers have left Kabul, and we decided to lift the last of our personnel yesterday, and they are now securely in the United Arab Emirates.”

Over the course of two decades, Australia has sent 39,000 troops to Afghanistan as part of US and NATO-led operations.

Because of the threats on the ground, Australian Defence Force members have paused evacuations, according to Dutton.

“We cannot continue to put our ADF men and their lives in danger in that situation. And that is the scenario, the reality of what is happening on the ground right now, which has prevented us from lifting more people out,” he said.

More attacks are expected, according to Australia’s defence minister.

“More terrorist strikes are likely, as we have seen overnight and as intelligence continues to warn. People should stay away from it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.