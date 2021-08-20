According to analysts, the Afghan holdout will face Taliban attacks.

The Panjshir Valley, located north of Kabul, is the Taliban’s final major stronghold, but observers believe the fighters gathering there will struggle if the Islamist hardliners launch a full-scale onslaught.

The Panjshir, surrounded by the Hindu Kush hills north of Kabul, has long been known as a stronghold of resistance; famous military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud successfully defended it during the Soviet-Afghan War and the civil war with the Taliban until his death in 2001.

It is currently the only part of the country that has been confirmed to be free of Taliban control, following a lightning onslaught that saw the rest of the country collapse fast.

Both Amrullah Saleh, the country’s former vice president and a crucial power broker under the Western-backed regimes of the last two decades, and Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, have taken refuge in the area and called for a Taliban revolt.

“I write from the Panjshir Valley today, preparing to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters ready to take on the Taliban once more,” Ahmad Massoud wrote in the Washington Post, pleading with the US to arm his men.

“I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban,” Saleh, who previously led Afghanistan’s intelligence service, which collaborated closely with the West, stated.

Analysts, however, doubt that Panjshir would pose a real danger to the Taliban.

“For the time being, the resistance is only verbal because the Taliban have not attempted to occupy Panjshir,” said Afghan expert Gilles Dorronsoro of Paris’ Sorbonne University.

“All the Taliban have to do is secure Panjshir; they don’t even have to enter.”

Abdul Sayed, an independent scholar located in Lund, Sweden, disagreed with Massoud’s confidence about resistance’s chances.

“The Taliban are encircling Panjshir from all sides, and I doubt Massoud’s son will be able to hold out for more than a few months. “At the moment, he doesn’t have a lot of support,” Sayed explained.

Massoud had been preparing for months, according to a Frenchman who fought alongside Massoud’s father in the Panjshir towards the end of the 1990s, and had built up troops of young people, trucks, helicopters, and ammunition.

He added, on the condition of anonymity, that “they have the means to put up a show” and seal themselves up in the valley, but that’s about it.

While Massoud and Saleh have an uncontrolled hatred for the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.