According to an Iraqi official, the hospital where 64 people were killed in a fire was built using flammable materials.

According to the Associated Press, Iraqi civil defense chief Major General Khalid Bohan stated the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nasiriyah was built with flammable materials.

Early reports suggested that the fire was started by an electrical short circuit or an explosion of an oxygen cylinder. Many individuals blamed the disaster on mismanagement and neglect on the part of the Dhi Qar provincial government and the federal government.

“Who paid the price for the collapse of the entire state system? The folks who work here. “These people have paid the price,” said Haidar al-Askari, a witness to the fire.

A government investigation was begun, and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered the suspension and detention of Dhi Qar’s health director, the hospital’s director, and the city’s civil defense director.

On Tuesday morning, bereaved families combed through the debris of burned blankets and possessions inside the smoldering ruins of the ward, hoping for evidence of their loved ones. A burnt skull of a deceased female ward patient was discovered.

Overnight, firefighters and rescuers feverishly searched the ward in the dark, often with just torches and blankets to put out tiny fires that were still smoldering in some locations. Outside the hospital, bodies were wrapped with blankets and laid on the ground as daylight broke.

Officials had previously stated that the incident was caused by an electric short circuit, but had given no further details. According to another source, the fire started when an oxygen cylinder exploded. Because they were not authorized to speak to journalists, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The new ward, which only opened three months ago, had 70 beds.

Mourners prepared to bury some of the corpses in the nearby Shiite holy city of Najaf.

It was the second time this year that a big fire in an Iraqi hospital killed coronavirus patients. In April, an oxygen tank exploded, igniting a fire at Baghdad’s Ibn al-Khateeb hospital, killing at least 82 people.

