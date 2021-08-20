According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women.

Public executions and violence against women were common when the Taliban ruled the country in the late 1990s. Women were mostly restricted to their own dwellings. After a US-led invasion in response to the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001, the Taliban lost power.

Since regaining power last Saturday, the militant group has attempted to present a narrative that they have evolved and that Afghan women now have greater rights than they did under the previous administration, as long as they follow Sharia law. On Tuesday, the group pledged to uphold women’s rights and forgive those who battled for them.

However, according to various reports, women are still being beaten and tortured, and people are being executed. “We have eyewitnesses in several districts who have seen the Taliban torturing women,” an Afghan woman who fled her house to escape the Taliban told ITV News on Thursday evening.

The woman, who asked to remain nameless for her own safety, said the Taliban will “never respect or recognize women’s rights.”

Women have been said to be terrified to traverse the streets of Kabul, according to several reports. This was confirmed by a woman who spoke to ITV News.

“We’re afraid to put on some clothing and walk down the street because we’re afraid the Taliban would look at us and torture us because we’re dressed differently,” she explained.

“We are required to wear the burqa. Kabul’s streets are deserted, and there are no women or girls.”

The woman appealed to the international community for assistance.

The woman told ITV News, “I want the UN and the rest of the world to support us in this moment.”

“I am deeply saddened by this scenario. In my hometown, in my country, I live like an immigrant. We should be able to live freely.”

She claimed that the Afghanistan of 20 years ago, when the country was ruled by the Taliban, had returned in just a few weeks.

“We can’t work outside, we can’t go to university, and I don’t want to.” This is a condensed version of the information.