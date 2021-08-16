According to Aide, Biden will speak about Afghanistan “soon.”

President Joe Biden will make comments about Afghanistan “soon,” according to a close aide, as the US leader faces harsh criticism for the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and the fall of the government.

After a breathtakingly quick end to Afghanistan’s 20-year conflict, President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the nation on Sunday night as rebels encircled the city.

“They (Americans) can anticipate hearing from the president in the near future. He’s currently working with his national security staff. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC that he is “working hard” on the problem.

He didn’t go into detail about the time or nature of Biden’s remarks, which he made over the weekend at the presidential retreat of Camp David and planned to stay there until midweek.

After the Taliban’s shockingly quick fall of power in Kabul, nearly 20 years after they were driven from power in a US-led invasion precipitated by the September 11, 2001 attacks, that plan may face pressure to change.

Biden has come under fire for mismanaging the US army withdrawal, with the US rushing to remove its massive embassy just a month after downplaying fears that the Afghan government might fall apart swiftly.

In a Sunday interview with ABC, Republican hawk Representative Liz Cheney stated, “America’s adversaries know they can threaten us, and our allies are doubting whether they can count on us for anything.”

The president’s most recent remarks on Afghanistan came last week, when he stated that he did not regret his choice to withdraw and that the Afghans must “fight for themselves.”

Biden was following developments in Afghanistan over the weekend, according to the White House, which tweeted a photo of the president holding a video conference briefing on Sunday.

Biden has stated that there was no other option than to remove American forces and that he would not “pass this conflict on to another president.”

However, the fast fall of the Afghan government astounded Washington, and opponents say the US’s standing as a global force has been severely harmed.