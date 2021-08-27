According to a US official, the Islamic State group is suspected of being behind the Kabul Airport attack.

According to the Associated Press, an Islamic State group, better known as ISIS, is “definitely believed” to be behind an attack outside of Kabul’s airport.

According to the official, two suicide bombers and gunmen were involved in the attack on the civilians outside the Kabul international airport on Thursday. According to the authority, evacuation flights from the airport have continued. Following the Taliban’s quick takeover, tens of thousands of people have fled the nation.

According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, which provided the first official fatality tally, at least 13 people were killed and 15 more were injured.

Two bombs were reported by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, one at an airport entrance and the other near a hotel a short distance away. U.S. military personnel were among the wounded, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss current operations.

According to Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting nearby, one explosion occurred in a mass of people waiting to enter the airport. Several persons appeared to have been murdered or injured, with others losing body parts, he said.

Several countries advised citizens to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one claiming a suicide bomber threat. Few appeared to heed the appeal just days — or even hours — before the evacuation effort came to an end.

Aircraft after flight took off carrying civilians who fear a return to the extremists’ ruthless rule during the previous week, capturing some of the most harrowing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s control.

Some countries have already completed their evacuations and began to evacuate their troops and diplomats, signifying the start of the end of one of the world’s greatest airlifts. The Taliban have promised not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but they insist that all foreign troops must leave by August 31, a deadline set by the United States.

Overnight, Western capitals issued concerns about a threat posed by Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, which is likely bolstered by the Taliban’s release of detainees during their blitz throughout the nation.

