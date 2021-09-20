According to a US official, Biden will tell the UN that he does not believe in a “New Cold War.”

In his presentation to the United Nations General Assembly this week, President Joe Biden will fight back against the notion that the US is entering a new Cold War with key adversaries, according to a senior official.

In his speech at the annual United Nations summit on Tuesday, Biden will instead emphasize diplomacy and “vigorous” competitiveness in the face of rising tensions with China and Russia.

“President Biden will announce tomorrow that he opposes the idea of a new Cold War in which the world is split into blocks. He believes in fierce, intense, and principled competition,” the official added, giving a sneak peek at the speech.

“The president will essentially drive home the idea that the end of the war in Afghanistan closes the chapter on conflict and starts a chapter on personal, meaningful, and effective American diplomacy,” the official added.

Biden will emphasize in his first address to the United Nations as president that the United States will work with allies and partners “to tackle challenges that cannot be solved by military force,” according to the official.

In addition, the US president will launch a “all hands on deck” call for global cooperation to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has plagued the world since early 2020.

According to the person, Biden is waiting to speak by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron in the hopes of mending the rift caused by Washington’s surprise nuclear submarine deal with Australia, which led to the cancellation of France’s own deal to sell submarines to Canberra.

According to the person, Biden “has asked to speak with President Macron about the road forward” and how the two long-standing allies can work closely together across the world, particularly in the Indo-Pacific area.

“We are aware of France’s position. We don’t share their viewpoint,” the person added, amid charges from France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, that the US-Australia accord was “stabbed in the back.”

The official said of Biden and Macron, “I think they have a great mutual respect.”