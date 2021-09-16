According to a United Nations report, eating wild hunted meat increases the risk of zoonotic disease outbreaks.

According to a United Nations research released Wednesday, hunting wild animals and eating their meat considerably increases the danger of importing zoonotic diseases like coronavirus into the human population.

The report, co-authored by the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) and the United Nations Environment Program, uncovered substantial evidence linking human activities to zoonotic outbreaks, including citations from scientists who believe the current COVID-19 pandemic began in the wild meat trade.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has reminded us that overexploitation of nature has a high price,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said in a statement. “We must urgently move from the status quo. We can save many species from extinction and safeguard ourselves from future zoonotic disease outbreaks by doing so.”

Hunting, also known as “wild meat taking and eating,” is “the direct and causal agent for the spread of Monkeypox virus, SARS, Sudan Ebola virus, and Zaire Ebola virus into humans,” according to the scientists.

Avian flu, swine flu, rabies, and malaria are examples of zoonotic illnesses, which are diseases that spread from animals to people.

According to an accompanying U.N. and CMS press release, “wildlife taking,” or the removal of animals from the wild and keeping them alive in cages for trade, or killing them immediately for trade, is having a significant negative impact on protected species, in addition to posing a health risk to humans.

The breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic prompted calls for amendments to national legislation to better regulate the wild meat trade in order to prevent the emergence and spread of novel zoonotic infections and future epidemics, according to the report.

In a statement, CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel said, “This research demonstrates for the first time a clear and urgent need to focus on domestic use of protected migratory species of wild animals, across their range.” “We must ensure that domestic legislation and enforcement actions are capable of dealing with this significant threat to CMS species.”

Humans consume 70% of the animal species protected by the CMS, according to the study’s authors. Multiple mammal species have suffered major decreases, if not extinctions, as a result of hunting and consuming these wild animals.

