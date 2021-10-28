According to a top US general, China’s hypersonic test is akin to a “Sputnik moment.”

China’s recent test of an earth-circling hypersonic missile, according to the Pentagon’s top general, is comparable to the Soviet Union’s dramatic launch of the world’s first satellite, Sputnik, in 1957, which launched the superpowers’ space race.

For the first time, Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed China’s launch of a nuclear-capable missile that would be extremely difficult to defend against.

“What we witnessed was a historic test of a hypersonic missile system.” Milley told Bloomberg TV, “It’s quite troubling.”

“I’m not sure if it’s quite a Sputnik moment,” he remarked, “but I think it’s very close.”

“A huge technological event has occurred… and it has our full attention.”

The Pentagon had previously refused to acknowledge the test, which was initially reported on October 16 by the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper, the United States was taken aback by the test launch in August.

According to the Financial Times, the missile circled the Earth at a low altitude and at a speed of more than five times the speed of sound, but it missed its target by more than 30 kilometers (19 miles).

China refuted the news, claiming that it was merely a normal test of a reusable spacecraft.

Hypersonic missiles are the next generation of missile technology, as they fly lower and are thus harder to detect than ballistic missiles, can reach targets faster, and are more agile.

This makes them more hazardous, especially if they’re equipped with nuclear weapons.

Hypersonics have been tried in the United States, Russia, China, and North Korea, and the technology is being developed in several more countries.

In 2019, China debuted the DF-17, a hypersonic medium-range missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads and capable of traveling roughly 2,000 kilometers.

The missile referenced in the Financial Times article is a different one with a longer range. It can be launched into orbit before returning to Earth to hit its intended target.

