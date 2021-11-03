According to a top Pentagon general, the United States ‘absolutely’ has the capability to defend Taiwan.

If called upon, the US military has “absolutely” the capability to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack, according to US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

However, the Pentagon’s top general warned that China’s military has made remarkable technological gains in a short period of time, as seen by its recent globe-circling hypersonic missile test, putting the world on the verge of a new era of strategic instability.

Milley told the Aspen Security Forum that he does not expect China to take military action against Taiwan in the next 24 months, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

“Having said that, the Chinese are obviously and unequivocally creating the capability to deliver such alternatives to the national leadership if and when they choose,” he said.

When asked if the Pentagon could defend the island, he said that there was no doubt in his mind.

Milley stated, “We obviously have the power to execute all kinds of things around the world, including that if required.”

“We have the capability without a doubt. There is no doubt about that.” He believes the US should maintain a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over what it would do if the Chinese military attempted to seize control of the island.

He went on to say that the US thinks that the disputes between China and Taiwan should be handled peacefully, based on the wishes of the people on both sides.

“All we care about is a peaceful resolution,” Milley remarked.

Milley claimed that after seven decades of struggle between two nuclear superpowers, Russia and the United States, China’s rapid military expansion and technology capabilities have created a tripolar rivalry of greater complexity.

He compared China’s test launch of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, which circled the globe at a low altitude and a speed of more than five times the speed of sound, to Russia’s astounding launch of Sputnik, the first-ever satellite into orbit, in 1957.

He called the hypersonic test “extremely significant,” emphasizing China’s military technological advancements in general.

“We are witnessing one of the world’s most significant swings in global geostrategic power,” he said.

As a result, according to Milley, the globe is approaching a time that is “possibly far more strategically uncertain” than the decades following WWII.

“That implies, in my opinion, we’re going to have to prioritize maintaining great power peace,” he said.