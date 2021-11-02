According to a top executive at Facebook, the platform will not be able to eliminate hate speech.

On Tuesday, Nick Clegg, vice president of worldwide affairs and communications at Meta and former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, spoke via video link at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

Clegg was asked about Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who also appeared at the conference on Monday evening, during a conversation with Financial Times news editor Matthew Garrahan.

He dismissed the notion that hate speech is beneficial for social media platforms and supported Facebook’s efforts to combat it, while he acknowledged that it will always exist. “I hope we could bring it down to zero,” Clegg remarked, “but we’ll never get there.”

Clegg was asked if Haugen is a “real whistleblower” at Facebook, which renamed its corporation name to Meta last week—though the social networking platform’s name will remain the same.

“Of course whistleblowers are right to blow the whistle as they see it and to describe the world as they see it,” Clegg stated after stating that he was having difficulty hearing the questions. I don’t have any sort of concerns or comments to that. On the other hand, there are always two sides to every tale.” Clegg went on to list what he considered Haugen’s “basic statements” and why he believes they are incorrect.

“Meta algorithmically spoon-feeds people, intentionally gives them with harsh, vile, terrible information to keep them permanently heated up and interested because it somehow contributes in growing our earnings,” he claimed.

“I truly believe that that misreads the economic self-interest of Meta and other apps like Facebook Instagram and so on,” Clegg said. “I’m not urging anyone to imply that individuals working at Meta are angels, far from it,” Clegg said.

"Of course, the individuals who pay, who earn those revenues, are advertising." They don't want their content to be associated with anything negative." "Our own research shows that consumers would not continue to use our product if they are having a negative experience," he said Haugen "very rightly pointed out herself" during testimony to the House of Commons in the United Kingdom.