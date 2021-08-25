According to a study, slow covid vaccination will cost the global economy $2.3 trillion.

According to a paper issued on Wednesday, the sluggish implementation of coronavirus vaccines will cost the global economy $2.3 trillion in missed output.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, emerging and developing economies would face the brunt of the losses because their vaccination rollouts lag substantially behind those of wealthier countries.

The revelation comes as developed countries begin to deliver booster injections to their people, but international efforts to provide vaccines to developing countries remain insufficient.

According to the report, countries who do not vaccinate 60% of their populations by mid-2022 will suffer damages totaling two trillion euros between 2022 and 2025.

The EIU stated that “emerging countries will bear about two-thirds of these losses, thus delaying their economic convergence with more affluent countries.”

It warned that delaying vaccination distribution could feed discontent, raising the risk of social instability in underdeveloped countries.

In absolute terms, the Asia-Pacific region will be the hardest hit, accounting for about three-quarters of the losses.

However, Sub-Saharan Africa will suffer the greatest losses in terms of GDP.

According to the report, almost 60% of the population in higher-income countries had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination as of late August, compared to only 1% in poorer countries. For most vaccinations, two doses are required to be fully immunized.

“Vaccination campaigns in lower-income economies are moving at a glacial pace,” it stated.

Agathe Demarais, the report’s author, stated that the international initiative to give coronavirus vaccines to poor countries, Covax, has fallen short of even the most modest goals.

In a statement, she said, “there is little prospect that the difference over vaccination availability can ever be bridged,” with affluent countries providing only a fraction of what is needed.

“Finally, in developed economies, the focus is turning toward giving coronavirus vaccine booster doses, which will exacerbate raw material shortages and production bottlenecks,” she noted.

According to the EIU, the study was carried out by merging in-house projections for vaccine timetables in over 200 nations with GDP growth forecasts.