According to a study, China could launch its third aircraft carrier within six months.

China has made solid progress on its next-generation aircraft carrier, which is expected to be launched in the next three to six months, according to researchers.

The unnamed ship, China’s second domestically built carrier, is designated Type 003 and is expected to be the country’s last non-nuclear powered People’s Liberation Army Navy aircraft carrier.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C., published a report on Tuesday that included satellite imagery analysis of Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, where the PLA Navy’s second-generation carrier is being built.

Researchers Matthew Funaiole, Joseph Bermudez, and Brian Hart looked at a satellite image from October 23 that showed two big apertures on the ship’s deck had been sealed shut sometime after September 18, indicating the installation of substantial interior components like engines and power plants.

