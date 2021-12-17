According to a South African study, Omicron may be able to break through booster shot immunity.

According to a new study out of South Africa, the Omicron type may be able to overcome booster shot immunity.

Seven German travelers to Cape Town, South Africa, aged 25 to 39, were infected with the Omicron type from late November to early December, according to the report acquired by Reuters.

The patients, according to Reuters, had mild to severe symptoms and none required hospitalization after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine and five Pfizer booster shots, with one receiving a Moderna booster dosage.

According to the news outlet, one trial participant received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a booster dose of the Pfizer injection.

None of the participants had previously contracted COVID, but they did contract the Omicron variant one to two months after receiving their booster shots, according to the study.

According to Reuters, the study indicated that infection from the Omicron strain was conceivable and produced clinical sickness even after boosted immunization, according to Wolfgang Preiser, a virologist at Stellenbosch University and one of the paper’s co-authors.

The work is currently being peer reviewed, and Preiser maintains that immunizations are still necessary in the fight against the virus.

“We are fairly certain that it still protects against serious sickness and mortality,” he told Reuters, adding that “the picture emerging is that this virus is quite capable of compromising the immune response… As a result, it’s evident that we’ll need a new vaccination.” The symptoms of the variant are “very modest,” according to South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, who alerted the world about the Omicron in late November after spotting symptoms in her patients. “What we are seeing clinically in South Africa — and remember, I’m in the core of this where I’m practicing — is extremely mild, for us [these are]mild cases,” she told the news organization. Symptoms of a scratchy throat, headache, weariness, and bodily aches and pains were noted by her patients. They didn’t experience a cough or any changes in their sense of taste or smell.

The Omicron variety is proving to be highly transmissible, with instances documented in at least 37 states across the United States.

Cases are doubling every two to three days in Europe, with the United Kingdom being one of the most impacted by the new COVID strain. On Monday, the Omicron claimed its first victim in the United Kingdom.