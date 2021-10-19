According to a Russian diplomat, the US is abandoning NATO allies in Europe in the same way it abandoned Afghans.

After top diplomats told The Washington Newsday that the US must maintain its focus on Moscow even as it pivots to address the China issue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova slammed Baltic NATO allies.

In exclusive interviews, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, and Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Mantas Adomenas all warned that the Russian threat has not abated and that Eastern Europe must remain a top priority for American foreign policy.

The request from the Baltic republics, Zakharova said on her personal Telegram channel on Monday, was evidence of America’s losing weight abroad.

The envoy accused the Baltic republics of adopting and practicing American “Russophobia” for many years, bringing relations with Russia to a halt against their own interests.

“These political administrations are particularly terrified that they will not be able to hold to the wing of an American plane leaving the bounds of their former geopolitical power,” Zakharova said, referring to Afghans who died in August when American military planes evacuated Kabul airport.

The Baltic diplomats had warned that focusing attention away from Russia and Eastern Europe risked encouraging more opportunistic aggression by President Vladimir Putin, similar to Russia’s seizure and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and the Kremlin’s support for separatist militias in Ukraine’s east, which are still at odds with Kyiv.

“Let’s not forget about another challenge while we’re dealing with one,” Rinkevics remarked. “Otherwise, one morning we’ll wake up to a really nasty surprise, and we’ll be trying to figure out who missed what all over again.” The Baltic states, which border Russia, have been bolstered in recent years by NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence program, which is intended to discourage the kind of Russian aggression that drew Ukraine into conflict.

According to Adomenas, a stronger NATO presence along Russia’s borders lowers the risk of aggressive Russian action. “One never knows when Putin’s rule may need to be bolstered,” Adomenas remarked.

“The issue is that he tries to tackle his domestic political problems, such as falling popularity and economic challenges, through other means.”

“As a result, we should be prepared, and I believe that a larger presence will provide a better guarantee.”

The Baltic states are still there. This is a condensed version of the information.