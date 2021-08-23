According to a report, the United States’ post-9/11 wars have displaced at least 38 million people.

According to a recently updated report by David Vine, an anthropology professor at American University in Washington, D.C., and several other experts, millions of people have fled airstrikes, bombings, drone attacks, and other reasons during wars the US military has launched or participated in since former President George W. Bush declared a global war on terror in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to the research, some people have fled when their houses were damaged and their livelihoods were threatened, while others have fled forceful evictions, death threats, and large-scale ethnic cleansing.

According to a report updated in August 2021, at least 38 million people have become refugees or have been internally displaced within their own country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, the Philippines, Libya, and Syria.

However, the research states that the figure is “extremely conservative,” and that the genuine figure might be as high as 60 million.

Despite this, the paper claims that the 38 million figure exceeds the number of people displaced by every conflict or natural disaster since the beginning of the twentieth century, with the exception of World War II.

According to the research, the two-decade war in Afghanistan displaced 5.9 million people, with almost a third becoming refugees or asylum seekers in another country after the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country earlier in August.

The 9.2 million Iraqis who have been displaced since the US invaded the country in 2003 are the highest number. Since 2014, another 7.1 million people have been displaced in and out of Syria.

While the United States has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees, the vast majority have been taken in by countries in the larger Middle East, according to the research.

According to the study, 26.7 million individuals have returned home after being displaced. Return, however, “does not remove the trauma of displacement, nor does it imply that the displaced have returned to their original homes or to a secure home.”

