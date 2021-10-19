According to a report, the Chinese military trained 300 nurses for a night-time island landing in the event of a Taiwan invasion.

The Chinese military has performed a practice to prepare medics for a combat situation involving an island landing, only days after holding a beach landing exercise in a region across Taiwan.

According to the South China Morning Post, more than 300 nurses participated in the training on a boat simulator, where they were asked to deliver intravenous medication in near-complete darkness with 2 meter-high waves.

The first phase of training took place from July 2020 to February this year, marking the first time PLA organized a nursing simulation. This comes as tensions in the Taiwan Strait are rising, with Taiwan predicting that China may invade by 2025. Taiwan is considered a breakaway province by China, which has sworn to reunite it.

“In a combat environment, there would be insufficient light and turbulent waves when crossing the sea and landing on an island, making intravenous infusion risky, but also affecting follow-up treatment of the wounded and sick,” the PLA’s Joint Logistics Support Force told the South China Morning Post.

The training took place during the day, but the nurses were required to wear light-blocking goggles. They had to find a vein simply by touching a patient’s arm in order to administer medication, all while trying to keep their balance in a boat simulator that shook from side to side.

The nurses were unable to execute the assignment at least one-third of the time. According to SCMP, after three days of training, the error rate was reduced, citing an article from the Chinese-language Military Medical Journal of Southeast China.

However, while the training was rated helpful, it fell short of expectations because the average time to insert an IV and provide medication was roughly six minutes, which was deemed “not fast enough.”

Furthermore, in a real-life scenario, the nurses should be subjected to additional stressors such as gunshots, mechanical noise, inclement weather, and seasickness.

PLA medics in Fujian province were judged to be unprepared for battle in a previous investigation. During an island landing operation, medics had to cope with a large number of victims after warships were sunk by nuclear missiles. However, it was determined that most medics were unprepared to deal with injuries in such a hostile environment.

According to the report, China is also working on a high-tech AI-based battlefield health management system. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.