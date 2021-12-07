According to a report, Mossad duped Iranian scientists into blowing up a key nuclear facility.

According to a report, Israeli agents duped a group of Iranian nuclear scientists into blowing up one of Iran’s most secure and important nuclear facilities at Natanz.

According to a claim by London-based The Jewish Chronicle, up to ten scientists volunteered to damage the underground A1000 centrifuge hall under the guise of working for international dissident organisations.

The claims could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

In April, a massive explosion at Natanz destroyed the heavily-protected internal power system that supplies the underground centrifuges that enrich uranium. Despite Iran’s claim that it was “an act of sabotage perpetrated by Israel,” Israel has yet to confirm or deny the allegations.

Some of the explosives were dropped into the facility by a drone and subsequently recovered by the scientists, according to the Jewish Chronicle, while others were smuggled in food boxes on a catering vehicle.

The blast at the nuclear plant damaged 90% of the centrifuges, delaying progress toward a bomb. For the next nine months, the complex was likewise unusable.

Nuclear talks with the West were taking on in Vienna at the time of the operation. The bombs were detonated remotely hours after Iran announced that it had started using sophisticated IR-5 and IR-6 centrifuges at the facility, in violation of the 2015 Nuclear Deal.

The explosion knocked out the centrifuges’ autonomous and highly secure internal power supply, resulting in a power outage.

“The motivations of the scientists were all different. Mossad discovered what they truly want in life and delivered it to them. There was an inner circle of scientists who knew more about the operation, and an outer circle of scientists who assisted but didn’t know as much “An unknown source was cited by Jewish Chronicle.

According to the account, the scientists responsible were rushed away to safety and are all in good health today.

This was the second of three Mossad operations aimed at Iran’s “fissile material project.” The first occurred in July 2020, when a mystery explosion occurred inside Iran’s Advanced Centrifuges Center.

Surprisingly, Israeli spies posing as construction wholesalers supplied Iranian officials building materials to be utilized in the centrifuge hall a year prior. The materials were loaded with Mossad explosives and were left in place for the entire year. According to the article, Israel “pushed the button” when the time was appropriate.

