According to a report, China may attack Taiwan under the guise of military drills.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) in Taiwan has warned that Beijing may use military maneuvers as a pretext to invade the self-ruled democracy as a war threat looms.

According to Taiwan News, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will launch numerous missiles to destroy Taiwan’s air defense facilities, radar stations, and command centers.

In a legislative study titled “Strengthening the military’s combat efficiency in reaction to an all-out Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2025,” MND made these remarks.

According to the report, China will use electromagnetic pulse strikes to suppress or destroy Taiwan’s main battle units and important military infrastructure. While PLA forces will be sent to Taiwan’s southeast coast, a fleet of Navy ships will be deployed in the Western Pacific as a strategic blockade. According to the article, these ships will prevent foreign forces from assisting Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News, Deputy Minister of National Defense Wang Hsin-lung said the MND researched the possibility of China using military maneuvers as a ruse to carry out the invasion and “had a grasp on related topics.”

In the event of an invasion, China will make the first move rather than waiting for Taiwan to make a mistake. According to Wang, the first wave of PLA troops will push deeper into Taiwan before moving on to the next stage of operations. The Taiwanese military, on the other hand, has taken such eventualities into account and has revised training appropriately, according to the report.

However, a full invasion would be tough due to China’s difficulties landing and feeding troops, according to Reuters, which cited the story.

It went on to say that China’s mainland transportation capacity was restricted, and that the country would not be able to land all of its forces at once. Beijing would have to rely on “non-standard” roll-on/roll-off ships, which would necessitate port infrastructure, as well as cargo planes, which would necessitate airports.

“However, Taiwan’s military fiercely defends its ports and airports, making them difficult to seize in a short period of time.” “Landing procedures will be exceedingly dangerous,” according to the MND assessment.

China would also need to maintain some of its forces in reserve to prevent foreign forces from joining in to assist Taiwan, as well as keep a careful eye on other tense areas of its border, such as India and the South China Sea, according to the ministry.

"Because of the proximity of US and Japanese military bases to Taiwan, any Chinese Communist attack would have to be closely monitored."