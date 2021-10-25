According to a report, a Saudi ex-spy claims that MBS dispatched a death squad to assassinate him.

While in exile in Canada, a former top Saudi agent claims Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hired a fearsome team of mercenaries to kill him.

Saad Aljabri, a former top spy and negotiator between the kingdom’s intelligence services and Western nations, claimed he was targeted after fleeing the country following the crown prince’s 2017 power grab in an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

He claimed that a buddy in a Middle Eastern intelligence service warned him that he could end up like Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by a Riyadh-linked death squad after entering the kingdom’s embassy in Istanbul in 2018.

“Don’t be near any Saudi missions in Canada, according to the threat I received. You should not go to the consulate. Please do not visit the embassy… “You’re on top of the list,” Aljabri said on “60 Minutes.” “..

He claimed the group arrived in Canada in October 2018, only to be deported after lying to customs officers and being detected with suspicious things.

AFP was unable to independently verify Aljabri’s assertions, and inquiries to the Canadian foreign ministry for comment remained unanswered.

However, Canadian officials told “60 Minutes” that they were “aware of situations in which foreign actors have attempted to… harm… Canadians,” and that the threats were “absolutely unacceptable.”

According to a 2019 legal complaint filed by the former spy, the gang was made up of members of a shadow squad of professional killers known as the “Tiger Squad” — a shadow team of paid killers set up by Prince Mohammed and specializing in “extrajudicial killings, rape, and torture.”

He claimed that the group was part of a pattern of autocratic behavior by the crown prince, who was once praised as a reformer but has since become the heir-apparent ruthlessly removed opponents.

Aljabri reportedly claimed that Saudi authorities had jailed two of his eight children in reprisal for his fleeing the nation.

“I’m here to warn you about a psychopath, a killer, who has unlimited resources in the Middle East and poses a threat to his people, Americans, and the Earth,” he stated.