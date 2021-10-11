According to a poll, 60% of Japanese men prefer to sit while urinating.

According to Kyodo News, a June research by Japanese toiletry producer Lion Corp found that 60.9 percent of males in Japan prefer to sit rather than stand when urinating.

According to the study, the survey, which included responses from 1,500 males aged 20 to 60, revealed that 49 percent of those who favored sitting had moved from standing, and 11.9 percent of the total claimed to be “natural sitters.”

Men in their 60s made up about 2.7 percent of the “local sitters,” while young individuals in their 20s made up 25.7 percent.

The poll solely looked at urination postures at sit-down toilets and did not take into account scenarios where urinals are also present.

The mess they caused was the most prevalent explanation for individuals who moved from standing to sitting, with 37.3 percent claiming to have personally experienced the negative consequences of pee splash backs.

Even when a person sat down to urinate, splash backs purportedly occurred on the inside rims of toilets and under seats, according to Lion’s experiment with ultraviolet light.

Other reasons for moving included care for others who clean the toilets (27.9%), the respondents cleaning the toilets themselves (19.3%), or someone close to them convincing them that their pee spray had become an issue (16.6 percent ).

Tomoyuki Isowa, a 53-year-old business owner in the Japanese prefecture of Aichi, stated he recently shifted from standing to sitting when urinating after his son asked it during a visit to his house.

Isowa, of Nagakute, was cited as stating, “I was also being respectful of my wife, who [would]always do the cleaning.”

“I also discovered that sitting rather than standing while I release myself allows me to relax more,” he continued.

According to marketing analyst Yohei Harada, increased parental awareness of proper hygiene habits influences boys from an early age, making them more willing to sit down when they pee as they develop into adulthood.

“The younger generation has an excellent relationship with their parents, so if they are urged to keep a clean toilet, they prefer to obey,” Harada added.

Furthermore, Harada believes that today’s young guys love the ability to use their smartphones while peeing.

"Sitting on a toilet seat is undoubtedly true for young individuals who don't want to take their eyes off their iPhones."