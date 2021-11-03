According to a non-governmental organization, the Taliban in Afghanistan have a “kill list” of gay people.

According to Kimahliu Powell, executive director of the Rainbow Railroad, a Canadian LGBT+ organization in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the insurgent group may be plotting to execute people in same-sex relationships under its stringent interpretation of Sharia law.

Powell told France 24 that “it’s a pretty terrible moment to be in Afghanistan right now.” “We now know for certain that the Taliban is circulating a ‘kill list,’ which includes LBTQI+ people.” The “death list” is believed to include the names of persons who were tried to be evacuated by foreign rights groups in the days and weeks running up to the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan. Powell also stated that the Taliban employed “entrapment” tactics and data dumps to expand their list of names.

“[Some] people who have contacted us have told us that they received a mysterious email from someone purporting to be affiliated with Rainbow Railroad, requesting their personal information and passport. “We know the information has been released because of this,” Powell stated.

According to the German tabloid Bild, reports of the “kill list” come after a Taliban judge threatened to stone gay persons to death or crush them with a nine-foot wall in July.

From 1996 to 2001, while the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, the militant group imposed harsh punishments on gay men, including stoning them to death. According to Metro Weekly, the harsh punishments are identical to those observed in former ISIS-controlled territories in Iraq and Syria, where those engaged in same-sex relationships were thrown from the tops of buildings or shot in the head.

Even before the Taliban took over, LGBTQ persons endured “discrimination, abuse, and rape,” according to a 2020 report by the US State Department on human rights violations in Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghans were evacuated from Kabul before the August 13 withdrawal date. According to CNN, LGBTQ advocates claim that only a small percentage of their population has managed to flee the nation.