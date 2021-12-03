According to a new study, previous COVID-19 infection was ineffective against the Omicron variant.

Scientists in South Africa, where the Omicron variation was first detected, despite the fact that the mutation initially appeared in Europe, have issued a warning that the Omicron variant is more prone to reinfection.

When someone has already had COVID-19, the Omicron version is more likely to reinfect them than other variations. The news validates people’s suspicions that the Omicron form is more contagious than earlier variations such as Delta and Beta, despite the fact that the data have not been scientifically reviewed.

According to the study, there is a “substantial and ongoing increase in the risk of reinfection that is temporally consistent with the emergence of the Omicron variant… suggesting that its selection advantage is at least partially driven by an increased ability to infect previously infected individuals,” which was conducted in South Africa.

So far, five Omicron variant infections have been reported in New York, with diseases spreading around the world. The revelation comes as the WHO warns that the Omicron type could be more contagious than previously thought.

President Joe Biden of the United States has also issued additional travel restrictions for international travelers, but has stated that no lockdowns are required in the United States.

After prohibiting international travel from numerous South African countries, even some that had not yet detected a case of the Omicron strain, the United States received harsh criticism. Meanwhile, examples of the Omicron variety were discovered in nations outside of the South African region, but they were not subject to the same rules.

Many people worry if current vaccines and therapies or medicines will work against the Omicron form, but no one knows for sure. Vaccine manufacturers such as Moderna and Pfizer are already working on modifying their vaccines to combat the Omicron form if necessary.