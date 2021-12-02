According to a new report, the United States is the world’s largest plastic polluter.

According to a new report submitted to the federal government on Wednesday, the United States is by far the largest contributor to global plastic waste, calling for a national strategy to address the expanding epidemic.

According to the data, the United States produced about 42 million metric tons (MMT) of plastic waste in 2016, more than twice as much as China and more than the European Union countries combined.

Every American generates 130 kilograms (286 pounds) of plastic waste per year on average, with the United Kingdom coming in second with 99 kilograms per person per year, and South Korea third with 88 kilograms per year.

The report, titled “Reckoning with the United States’ Role in Global Ocean Plastic Waste,” was required by Congress as part of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which was signed into law in December 2020.

“The success of the miracle invention of plastics in the twentieth century has also resulted in a world scale deluge of plastic garbage apparently wherever we look,” said Margaret Spring, chief science officer of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, who chaired the report’s expert group.

She went on to say that worldwide plastic trash was a “environmental and social problem” that had an impact on inland and coastal towns, polluted rivers, lakes, and beaches, cost communities money, endangered wildlife, and poisoned streams that humans rely on for food.

According to the report, global plastic output increased 20-fold from 20 million metric tons in 1966 to 381 MMT in 2015, a 20-fold rise in half a century.

Initially, ocean debris was mostly focused on ship and marine-based sources, but it is now understood that practically any plastic on land has the ability to reach the oceans via rivers and streams, according to the paper.

Nearly a thousand species of marine life have been found to be vulnerable to plastic entanglement or swallowing microplastics, which eventually make their way back to humans through the food web.

According to the research, an estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enters the planet each year, “equal to throwing a garbage truck full of plastic debris into the ocean every minute.”

According to the report, the amount of plastics thrown into the ocean might reach 53 MMT per year by 2030, which is approximately half of the total weight of fish caught in the ocean each year.

Part of the explanation is that, while the amount of plastic trash generated in municipal solid waste has increased dramatically, particularly since 1980, the amount of plastic garbage recycled has not. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.