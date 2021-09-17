According to a new book, Donald Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “f***ing lunatic.”

According to an upcoming book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, outside of the flowery words shared in their famous “love letters,” former US President Donald Trump once offered a frank, explicit assessment of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un as they embarked on an unprecedented peace process.

The book, Peril, is slated to be released next Tuesday, but leaked text has already sparked a media frenzy. Trump’s friendship with Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general who served as national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence, is one of the previously unknown excerpts shared with This website.

“Trump was at ease with Kellogg. The authors wrote, “He might curse around him.”

The president appeared to be so at ease that he fired a shot at the young North Korean dictator, who wields a nuclear weapons that the US was attempting to persuade him to give up.

According to Woodward and Costa’s book, “‘I’m dealing with a f**king madman,’ Trump said in one meeting with Kellogg, referring to his interaction with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.”

A representative for Trump and a media contact for Kellogg’s America First Policy Institute did not immediately reply to a request for comment from This website.

This website was unable to find a date for when the statements were allegedly spoken in the excerpt. On April 27, 2018, Kellogg was promoted to Pence’s national security adviser from his position as executive director and head of staff of the White House National Security Council, the same day as the first inter-Korean summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

By this time, Trump had accepted Kim’s invitation to arrange a historic summit between the two countries, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had only visited with the supreme leader 10 days before.

Even as the Trump administration warmed up to Kim, the path to their ultimate Singapore summit was bumpy, and the two were no strangers to hurling insults at each other. In fact, during Trump’s first year in the White House, his North Korea policy was dominated by a verbal brawl.

In September 2017, Trump famously referred to Kim as “rocket man,” a derogatory term he would continue to use. This is a condensed version of the information.