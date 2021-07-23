According to a military expert, the United States has “no chance” of stopping the Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

A military analyst claimed this week that China’s recent live-fire drills near Taiwan were aimed at the island’s government, and that Chinese forces would leave the US with “no chance” to intervene.

On Tuesday, during a six-day large-scale PLA training off the coast of eastern China, around 135 nautical miles north of democratic Taiwan, veteran Chinese pundit Du Wenlong spoke confidently about the PLA’s amphibious capabilities.

The analyst said the small distance meant PLA forces would be able to reach the island’s coastline “within a day” on Chinese official broadcaster CCTV’s prime-time show Defense Review.

China’s maritime safety authorities announced the long-term military drills in the East China Sea, imposing a no-go zone for merchant vessels that will remain until July 21. The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command would have participated in the exercises, which would have taken place around 120 nautical miles northeast of the disputed Senkaku Islands.

2nd of 2

srcset=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 480px)” sizes=“480px” source type=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 480px)” sizes=“480px”

https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1852332/chinese-fighter-jets-fly-over-beijing.webp?w=480&f=72446bd8821a68dc5b9c50ce16a8062e. This is a condensed version of the information.