According to a legendary French writer, the United States ‘did not fail’ in Afghanistan.

After Afghanistan, America must not withdraw from the globe, according to renowned French journalist Bernard-Henri Lévy, who is known in France by the nickname “BHL” by everyone from taxi drivers to diplomats.

BHL, like the shipping firm of the same name, delivers. In his new film, The Will to See, he provides spectators intimate pictures of Afghan warlords, Nigerian gunmen, and tough-minded Iraqi monks. It will premiere in the United States on Thursday at the French embassy in Washington, D.C., and his book will be released by Yale University Press on Tuesday.

On the Greek island of Lesbos, BHL encountered gaunt, haunting features of Libyans still mourning their relatives buried in mass graves, Uyghur Muslims uprooted and dispossessed by Han Chinese communists, and sorrowful, resigned expressions of despairing Arab refugees.

Nigeria, he added, may be the next Rwanda, and a major test for Joe Biden’s presidency. Rwanda, the location of a genocide in the 1990s, was criticized by former UN Ambassador Samantha Power as a “problem from hell” during the Clinton administration. Biden has appointed her as the Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

During an interview with Zenger in Paris, BHL remarked that the United States and France only became aware of Rwanda “after the genocide was done.” “I’m very cautious in Nigeria, but we have the seeds, the beginnings of a probable genocide.” But this time we’ll be able to put a stop to it.” He clarified that the conflict is not between Hutus and Tutsis. It’s radicalized Muslims who are responsible for “daily bloodbaths of Christians in Nigeria, who are slain with the army’s assistance simply because they are Christians.” According to BHL, the West may take a position and condition commerce with Nigeria — the multibillion-dollar sale of oil and fish — on keeping Christians safe from 21st-century pogroms. Will they, however, succeed? “Probably not,” he responded, “but we have to try.” In his book, he argues for facing the harsh reality and making difficult decisions that could cost tens of billions of dollars in trade but save tens of thousands of lives.

In the Hindu Kush mountains, where the son of famed insurgent commander Ahmad Shah Massoud commands the anti-Taliban resistance, the US faces a similar decision.

