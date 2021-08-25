According to a leading researcher, China may prevent up to 4.5 million births in Xinjiang.

According to a senior scholar, China might prevent the births of up to 4.5 million Uyghurs and members of other minority ethnic groups in the next two decades through intensive population control measures in Xinjiang.

Adrian Zenz, a German researcher working in the United States, describes Beijing’s intention to “optimize” the composition of citizens living in the country’s northern region in a study published in the scholarly journal Central Asian Survey.

Zenz, whose work prompted China to penalize him and others in March, told This website that foreign governments must do more to challenge China’s persistent use of draconian measures in Xinjiang, where the majority of the population is Muslim.

“It is vital that Beijing does not get away with these human rights violations,” Zenz said.

His most recent work identifies reoccurring arguments and phrases that have emerged from recent Chinese research. They include recommendations for “optimizing Xinjiang’s ethnic population structure” in order to combat religious extremism and develop a more secular population that is easier to assimilate with the country’s main Han Chinese population.

Zenz looked at population growth numbers in southern Xinjiang, where Beijing has labeled violent protests against government policies and discrimination as terrorist activities in the last decade. He discovered a link between Xinjiang counterterrorism efforts and birth control policies aimed at enhancing the “quality” of the local population.

According to the research, “discussions of ‘population quality’ have been especially significant addressing ethnic minority women, who are thought to have a ‘lower quality.’” “According to Xinjiang officials, ‘worryingly high birth rates’ among Uyghur women have a negative impact on the region’s population quality, posing hazards to social stability.’”

The document goes on to say that “high ethnic minority population concentrations are considered a national security threat.”

Zenz has conducted research into China’s widespread detention effort in the region, finding that roughly 2 million Uyghur Muslims and other predominantly Turkic minorities have been targeted for “re-education” since 2017.

His current research, based on regional official figures, exposes the scope of sweeping birth control plans aimed at Xinjiang women, where resistance to adopt government-mandated procedures resulted in “extrajudicial incarceration” beginning in 2018, he wrote.

“In comparison, in 2018, the region did 243 sterilization procedures per 100,000 people. This is a condensed version of the information.