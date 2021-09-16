According to a lawyer, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would not cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the country’s drug war.

Judges at the International Criminal Court approved a thorough probe into Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign on Wednesday, saying it resembled an illegal and systematic attack on civilians, according to rights groups.

Chief presidential legal adviser Salvador Panelo told local radio DZBB that Duterte “would not comply” since the Philippines “has abandoned the Rome statute, thus the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over the country.”

“Any ICC member attempting to collect information and evidence in the Philippines will be denied admission by the Philippine government.”

Duterte has slammed the world’s only permanent war crimes court, labeling it “bullshit” and pledging not to assist with its investigation.

When the fiery leader withdrew the Philippines from the court after it opened a preliminary probe into his drug war, he garnered international condemnation.

According to the Philippines’ most recent official data, at least 6,181 persons have been killed in over 200,000 anti-drug operations since July 2016.