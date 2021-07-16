According to a lawmaker, hosting the Winter Olympics in China is comparable to appeasing Hitler.

Former Conservative Party leader David Cameron has called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, comparing it to “appeasing Hitler” by allowing it to take place amid allegations of genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

A British parliamentary committee called for the boycott earlier this month, and a British parliamentary committee recommended it to persuade China to “end its persecution” of the minority Muslim sect.

“We have forgotten what occurred when we appeased another horrible dictatorship,” Iain Duncan Smith told the House of Commons on Thursday.

“We failed to placate them, and sixty million people died as a result of our failure, and we are on the same path today.

“And today’s argument about boycotting the Olympics isn’t merely symbolic.

“We know China is sensitive when it comes under international scrutiny, when people cast a light on what goes on behind its closed doors. We know how they will react.

“How did we figure it out? Because they penalize members of this chamber and the European Parliament like myself and many of my colleagues.”

The motion’s sponsor, Conservative member Tim Loughton, said the United Kingdom would follow in the footsteps of the United States if it agreed to a diplomatic boycott.

Loughton, who is one of nine people facing Chinese punishments for speaking out against the country’s practices in Xinjiang, also warned that previous attempts to sway China had failed.

“The International Olympic Committee promised that the Games would work as a catalyst for human rights reform in China when the 2008 Olympics were awarded to Beijing,” he stated.

“Well, thousands of Tibetans detained, imprisoned, displaced, tortured, and killed later, the suffocation of free speech and political liberties in Hong Kong, and the trashing of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and installation of their national security law subsequently, that went well, didn’t it?”

Despite condemnation from all sides of the house, including the government, there is still a gaping chasm between rhetoric and action, said Labour MP Afzal Khan for Manchester Gorton.

“We cannot acknowledge atrocity while while sending dignitaries and diplomats to the Beijing Olympics.”

