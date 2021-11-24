According to a global diet report, half of the world is either undernourished or obese.

According to the “2021 Global Nutrition Report,” an impartial survey that tracks diets around the world, over half of the world’s population is either underfed or overfed.

According to the report, “the 2021 Global Nutrition Report sets out progress toward global nutrition targets, evaluates the impact of poor diets on our health and the environment, assesses the nutrition financing landscape, and provides a comprehensive overview of reporting on previous Nutrition for Growth (N4G) commitments.”

Every year since 2013, the research has indicated that poor diet contributes to a quarter of all adult fatalities, causing people to be underweight, overweight, or obese.

According to the research, “the previous decade saw little progress in improving diets, and poor diets — those low in fruits, vegetables, nuts/seeds, and whole grains, and heavy in red and processed meat and sugary drinks – are responsible for a quarter of all adult fatalities.”

By 2025, the globe is unlikely to meet five of the six “global nutrition targets” set by the World Health Organization.

The research claims that a person’s personal eating choices have an impact not just on them but also on the “health of the world.” Globally, current food production for meat-heavy diets is linked to high levels of greenhouse gas emissions.