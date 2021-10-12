According to a Fed official, the US economy is almost ready for less stimulus.

According to a Federal Reserve official, the US is almost ready for the central bank to reduce its stimulus, and excessive inflation may soon subside.

Last month, the Federal Reserve said it would “soon” be ready to halt its huge monthly bond and other security purchases designed to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world’s largest economy was nearing fulfillment of the “substantial additional progress” benchmark the central bank has set to assess whether to ease off its stimulus programs in a speech to the Institute of International Finance.

“I believe that the’substantial further progress’ requirement has been more than satisfied in terms of our price-stability mission, and that it has been nearly met in terms of our employment goal,” Clarida added.

“A gradual tapering of our asset purchases that concludes around the middle of next year may soon be warranted,” he said, noting that members of the bank’s policy setting committee last month agreed that unless the economic situation changes dramatically, “a gradual tapering of our asset purchases that concludes around the middle of next year may soon be warranted.”

The Federal Reserve is presently purchasing $80 billion in Treasury bonds and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month, a program that began last year when the Covid-19 outbreak triggered an unexpected economic collapse.

However, those acquisitions have been criticized for contributing to rising inflation in 2021 when global economic conditions improve and supply networks deal with increasing demand.

Clarida said the US inflation rate of 2.9 percent per year since February 2020, as published by the Commerce Department, “is considerably beyond what I would regard to be a moderate overshoot” of the bank’s two-percent target.

“Fully reopening the $20 trillion economy this year will take longer and cost more than shutting it down last year,” he said, adding that he believes inflation will return to the Fed’s target.

“Once these relative price changes are complete and bottlenecks are unclogged, the unwelcome spike in inflation this year will show to be largely transient,” Clarida added.

President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank Raphael Bostic, however, warned that higher inflation could endure.

“Inflation is likely to remain above 2% in the future, in my opinion. I’m not sure how far forward I can go. However, there are significant dangers on the upside “On Tuesday, he addressed the Peterson Institute of International Economics.