According to a dissident, Saudi Prince MBS discussed using a Russian poison ring to assassinate the King.

During a meeting in 2014, exiled former Saudi Arabia official Saad Aljabri alleged in a recent interview that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed employing a Russian poison ring to assassinate former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

After bin Salmon deposed Mohammed bin Nayef as heir to the monarch in a 2017 palace coup, Aljabri escaped to Canada to live in exile. He was once a key Saudi intelligence official and adviser to Mohammed bin Nayef, the nephew of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Bin Salman, commonly known as MbS, and bin Nayef met in 2014, and the young prince boasted that he could kill King Abdullah to clear the way for his father’s leadership, according to a former top Saudi security source who spoke with CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday.

“‘I want to assassinate King Abdullah,’ he told him. Russia sends me a poison ring. It’ll be enough for me to shake his hand and he’ll be done,’ “Aljabri remarked. “That’s exactly what he said. Whether he’s bragging or not, we took it seriously when he said that.” Bin Nayef was the chief of Saudi intelligence at the time, while bin Salman was a guard for his father’s royal court but had no formal role in the government. Aljabri claimed that he saw a recording of the meeting and that copies of the video are still available today.

