According to a defense report, China wants to take Taiwan “without a fight.”

China’s military buildup is ongoing as part of a multilayered plan to terrorize Taiwan into submission and seize the island without firing a single shot.

That was Taiwan’s assessment when it released its 2021 National Defense Report on Tuesday, a yearly government paper that has tracked the shifting power balance across the Taiwan Strait for the past three decades.

Taiwan described the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as having ambitions that extend far beyond the so-called first island chain, the frontline of the American alliance system and its maritime deterrent, in a report that echoed many of the observations and concerns raised in Japan’s own defense white paper in July.

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng wrote in the report’s foreword that the democratic island was caught in the middle of a “strategic competition” between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, with the latter “leveraging its comprehensive national power to expand geopolitical influence.”

Chiu, who was appointed defense chief in a February reshuffle after serving as the country’s intelligence chief, said Taiwan had shown “unquestionable determination and ability” to defend itself, but for the first time openly acknowledged the critical role that Taipei’s allies could play in preventing a cross-strait conflict.

Only “collective power,” according to Chiu, can maintain the region at peace. “As a result, it is hoped that regional partners and like-minded countries will work together to strengthen security cooperation and carry the responsibility of ensuring the region’s long-term growth.” The military disparity across the Taiwan Strait is depicted in this Statista graph.

The PRC “has never renounced the option of using force against Taiwan,” according to the defense white paper, a statement frequently emphasized by Chinese President Xi Jinping and government spokespeople. According to the report, the People’s Liberation Army—ruling China’s Communist Party’s armed wing—continues to conduct military drills in preparation for an invasion and to threaten Taiwan.

Activities that fit into the category of "gray zone," operations that harass, pressure, and coerce but do not lead to war, are one of Taiwan's most important defense problems. The PLA's routine air force operations near the island, as well as the PLA's escalating training exercises in adjacent waterways and the PRC's military, are all included in the Defense Ministry document.