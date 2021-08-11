According to a China study, hypersonic weapons may circumvent a $342 million Pentagon satellite project.

According to a new study published last week by a group of Chinese experts, the United States is making considerable enhancements to the world’s greatest missile early warning system in space, but the Pentagon will require at least 10 times more satellites to watch future hypersonic weapons.

Last October, SpaceX and L3Harris were awarded contracts by the Space Development Agency (SDA) to create eight satellites that will detect and track missiles as part of a new “tracking layer” in low-Earth orbit.

The 11-satellite Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) managed by the US Space Force is already the world’s most sophisticated missile warning and defense system.

According to a report in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post on Monday, fresh research in China suggests the Defense Department may need to operate up to 100 space-based sensors to track hostile hypersonic missiles.

According to the story, the tracking layer in its intended form may see hypersonic weapons elude detection in a “blind area” beneath each satellite, citing a recent paper in the monthly journal Infrared and Laser Engineering.

A hypersonic missileâ€”one that travels faster than Mach 5, or five times the speed of soundâ€”would have a different heat signature and flight characteristics. The signal from the weapon could potentially be “obscured or reduced” by Earth’s atmosphere and background heat, according to The Post.

According to specialists at the People’s Liberation Army-affiliated Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunication Technology, a robust early warning system would allow American hypersonic missiles to intercept those launched by China and Russia.

Despite its flaws, according to the Chinese Society of Astronautics, the Pentagon’s new tracking layer, which will eventually be handed over to the Space Force, is on course to become the world’s quickest and most accurate early warning system, exceeding anything currently in use.

In theory, the new satellites can focus their cameras on a target in two minutes. The sensors could lower the margin of error to 200 meters (656 feet) while tracking an incoming ballistic missile, according to the researchers, who combed through publicly available documents.

The contracts with SpaceX and L3Harris were worth $149 million and $193.5 million, respectively, according to the SDA. However, this isn't the Pentagon's lone attempt to safeguard the country.