According to a Brussels expert, China’s “tone-deaf” diplomacy hardens European attitudes.

As Beijing and Brussels continue to quarrel over extensive reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China may be losing European friends quicker than it can make them.

In March, the European Union announced tit-for-tat sanctions against four Chinese officials and one entity for ongoing human rights breaches against Uyghurs in northwest China. Beijing retaliated with a flurry of super sanctions of its own.

The incident resulted in the collapse of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), a pact that had been in the works for almost a decade and was reported to be prized by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a geopolitical tool to sever Europe’s transatlantic ties with the US.

The Chinese embassy in Brussels accused the European Union of interfering in its internal affairs once more on Friday. It comes a day after the European External Action Service, the EU’s diplomatic arm, repeated its “grave worries” about the situation in Xinjiang and renewed its appeal for access to the province for an impartial evaluation by the UN’s top human rights officer.

China said it had already invited Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who has expressed interest in visiting Xinjiang this year. The EU was also invited, but the trip was canceled owing to “inappropriate” preconditions imposed by Brussels, according to the statement.

According to rights groups and UN experts, at least one million Uyghurs have been detained in Xinjiang’s mass incarceration centers. In addition, reports have documented infractions such as forced labor and sterilization. China denies any charges of misconduct, calling media and witness testimony “lies and disinformation.”

However, Beijing’s “tone-deaf Wolf Warrior diplomacy” has been “counter-productive,” leading to a hardening of stances across Europe, according to Theresa Fallon, head of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies (CREAS) in Brussels.

On the occasion of the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary, Fallon told This website that China’s Xi now has a “European crisis” as a result of CAI’s apparent collapse, which the European Parliament voted to freeze on May 20.

"They've spent millions—millions—on soft power, but nothing has worked because this Wolf keeps undercutting their efforts.