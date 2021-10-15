About 43,000 people may have received false negatives on COVID tests, and the lab has been put on hold.

According to British health regulators, some 43,000 people may have received a false negative on their COVID-19 tests, and the laboratory responsible has been suspended from processing.

Following the false negatives, the Immensa Health Clinic Ltd. facility in Wolverhampton, central England, has been barred from processing swabs, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

“Around 400,000 samples have been processed via the lab,” according to the health service, “the vast majority of which will have been negative results, but an estimated 43,000 persons may have been given inaccurate negative PCR test results.” Southwest England was home to the majority of the false negatives.

The false negatives were sent to anyone who received the wrong results between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12, according to the FDA, though it was an isolated incidence. People who received a false negative will also be contacted, according to the statement.

The public health incident director for the United Kingdom’s Health Security Organization, Will Welfare, said the agency was working “to uncover the laboratory technical difficulties” behind the incorrect tests.

The problem was discovered after some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 on fast tests turned out to be negative on more precise PCR tests.

The CDC stated that the occurrence was “an isolated incidence traced to one laboratory,” and that those who were affected will be contacted and recommended to take another test.

In October 2020, the British government awarded Immensa a 119 million pound ($163 million) coronavirus-testing contract. Andrea Riposati, the business’s CEO, claimed the company was “completely cooperating” with UK health authorities.

The flaws were disheartening, according to Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading, but he advised, “Let’s not toss the baby out with the bathwater.”

“The majority of test findings are correct,” he continued, “and it’s important recalling that our testing system was constructed from absolutely nothing at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Approximately 1 million coronavirus tests are performed every day in the United Kingdom, with nearly 40,000 new infections reported every day in the last week.

Everyone traveling or returning to the United Kingdom from abroad must take a test. However, the government is relaxing the requirements, stating that from Oct. 24, fully vaccinated tourists entering England from most countries will be able to use quick lateral flow tests instead of the more expensive PCR. This is a condensed version of the information.