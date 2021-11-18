About 130 female soccer players are helped by Kim Kardashian to board a flight out of Afghanistan.

On a flight sponsored by popular TV star Kim Kardashian, over 130 adolescent girls from Afghanistan’s youth development soccer squad landed in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the jet landed at Stansted Airport near London, carrying more than 130 adolescent athletes and their families who will spend 10 days in COVID-19 quarantine before starting new lives in the United Kingdom.

A New York rabbi and Leeds United of the English Premier League also helped the Afghan women.

Andrea Radrizzani, the majority owner of Leeds United, wrote on Twitter, “Proud to be part of the team to make this happen.”

Under the Taliban government, women were prohibited from participating in sports as of September. According to the new government, Islamic customs are prohibited, and women’s sports are neither suitable nor required.

According to the Washington Post, an international network of athlete activists and human rights lawyers has been assisting in the evacuation of female athletes from Afghanistan since then.

Tzedek Association, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit group, joined Kardashian’s efforts. Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, the group’s founder, has previously worked with Kardashian on criminal justice reform. He reached out to Kardashian to see if she could help pay for the Afghan women’s athletes’ flights.

“I got a text message about an hour later, after the Zoom conversation, that Kim wants to cover the full flight,” Margaretten told the Associated Press.

The gift was confirmed by a Kardashian spokeswoman.