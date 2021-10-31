Abortion is back in the Supreme Court 50 years after Roe v. Wade.

Abortion has been legal in the United States for nearly 50 years, yet abortion remains a difficult and emotional issue, with access varying from state to state.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments challenging a Texas law prohibiting abortion beyond six weeks, when many women are unaware that they are pregnant.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s going on:

In the historic 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court decided that access to abortion is a woman’s fundamental right, overturning state laws restricting the operation.

Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 judgement, affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is usually approximately 22 to 24 weeks.

This is longer than in many other nations, where the cutoff is about 12 weeks or the end of the first trimester.

Individual states preserved the ability to implement regulations safeguarding a woman’s health as long as they did not place a “undue hardship” on non-viable fetus abortion.

Due to the ambiguity of the term “undue hardship,” a number of conservative US states have adopted a patchwork of abortion restrictions, forcing numerous clinics to close their doors.

For example, West Virginia and Mississippi each have only one abortion clinic, whereas California has over 150.

Parental consent for children seeking abortions, a 24-hour waiting time, and the obligation to listen to an embryo’s beating heart are among the limitations.

Another factor is money. Ten states prevent private insurance companies from covering abortions, while 15 states allow the operation to be paid for with public funds for women who cannot afford it.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, which promotes access to contraception and abortion, there were more than 862,000 abortions in the United States in 2017.

This equates to 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age, which is similar to the rate in other wealthy countries.

Nearly half of all women seeking abortions are poor, and Black and Hispanic women are overrepresented in comparison to their share of the population (29 percent and 25 percent respectively).

92.2 percent of abortions in the United States took place in the first trimester, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abortion should be permitted in all or most cases, according to nearly 60% of Americans.