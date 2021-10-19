Abortion Ban in Poland Causes ‘Incalculable Harm,’ According to NGOs.

A group of 14 human rights organizations decried “severe impediments” to legal abortions in Poland on Tuesday, a year after a verdict calling for a near-total ban, and warned that women’s rights activists face increasing dangers.

In October 2020, Poland’s top court sided with the Catholic country’s right-wing government, ruling that abortions due to foetal abnormalities were unlawful, increasing already restrictive restrictions.

As a result, “women, girls, and all pregnant people have encountered tremendous impediments to seeking legal abortions,” according to the collection of NGOs, which includes Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Women human rights campaigners in Poland have faced a “increasingly hostile and hazardous atmosphere” since the verdict, according to the rights groups.

They mentioned the case of Marta Lampert, a prominent activist who received “escalating death threats” after leading pro-abortion and pro-women’s-rights marches.

In a joint statement, Urszula Grycuk, international advocacy coordinator at the Federation for Women and Family Planning in Poland, stated, “The Constitutional Tribunal ruling is causing incalculable harm to women and girls — especially those who are poor, live in rural regions, or are marginalized.”

“Pregnant women’s dignity, independence, and health are jeopardized when their own government denies them access to critical reproductive health care.”

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, which the EU claims has had its independence revoked, is currently embroiled in a separate dispute with Brussels over a contentious judgement challenging the EU’s legal authority.

In the aftermath of the abortion verdict, the rights groups claim that Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has “targeted women’s rights organizations.”

“Activists warned that government rhetoric and media campaigns discrediting them and their work generate ignorance and hatred, putting their safety in jeopardy,” according to the joint statement.

The NGOs demanded that the European Commission develop a system that would prevent Poland from receiving cash from Brussels if it did not adhere to “EU ideals.”