Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president, has died.

Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday at the age of 88, after spending decades in exile in France after being dismissed by parliament.

“After a protracted illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital” in southeast Paris, according to a source close to the former president, according to the official IRNA news agency.

His death was confirmed by his relatives in France.

In a statement, they added, “We would like to tell the honorable people of Iran and all the campaigners for independence and freedom that… Abolhassan Banisadr has gone away… after a lengthy struggle with illness.”

Banisadr was praised by his family as someone who “defended liberty.”

Iran’s court, on the other hand, condemned him. “All these years, he did not miss a beat to malign the people and the system of the Islamic republic under the shadow of French and Western intelligence,” claimed a statement on the Mizan Online website.

Banisadr won Iran’s first free election in 1980 to become president hot on the heels of the previous year’s Islamic revolution.

However, his relationship with late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini worsened, and he was removed by the Iranian parliament in 1981. He had been living in exile in France since then.

Banisadr, who was born on March 22, 1933 in a town near Hamadan in western Iran, was a liberal Islamist.

He began involved in the ranks of the National Front of Iran, the movement of nationalist leader Mohammad Mossadegh, when he was 17 years old.

Banisadr became a vocal opponent of the Shah’s rule after studying theology, economics, and sociology.

He was compelled to depart Iran in 1963 because he was wanted by the police, and he landed in Paris. In 1970, he urged for the Iranian opposition to unite around Khomeini, who was then exiled in Iraq.

Khomeini moved to France in October 1978, and Banisadr became a member of his inner circle, referring to him as “loving father.”

Later, Banisadr expressed sorrow for failing to recognize Khomeini’s “thirst for power.”

Banisadr was on the plane that returned Khomeini to Iran on February 1, 1979.

He was Iran’s economy and foreign affairs minister for a few days.

On January 26, 1980, the man dubbed “Khomeini’s spiritual son” was elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Banisadr had enormous challenges from the outset of his mandate: the US hostage crisis, the Iran-Iraq war, economic issues, and, most importantly, the opposition of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.