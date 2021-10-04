Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power promising broad reforms, earning him the Nobel Peace Prize, before being embroiled in a horrific internal struggle that threatens to destabilize the Horn of Africa area.

As the 45-year-old prepares for a new term following his Prosperity Party’s resounding election victory in June, his reputation as a modern mediator is in shreds, and the wave of optimism that preceded his original appointment three years ago has faded, at least in the eyes of his detractors.

When Abiy accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for Ethiopia’s reconciliation with Eritrea, he said, “War is the essence of hell for all concerned.”

Despite rising international concern about the fighting in Tigray, which has killed tens of thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands to the brink of hunger, he remains stubborn.

“It’s difficult to envision a more precipitous descent from grace than Abiy Ahmed’s. In just two years, he went from a Nobel Peace Prize winner to a pariah, according to Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.

“This is far from the first time that the promise of a next-generation leader has enticed the West. And it’s not the first time that leader has let us down.”

Abiy blames Tigray’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), for launching the war, and public support for what his government has called a “law enforcement operation” for years is strong.

He warned that Tigrayan rebels were condemned to loss while visiting soldiers at the front during Ethiopian New Year celebrations last month.

“We’re using the existing bandits as target practice… We will establish a great military by practicing on them,” he stated.

He informed supporters before the June elections, in his signature folksy manner, that while Ethiopia appeared to be riven by crises, the underlying issue was one of perception.

He compared the country’s experience to that of a village child who was thrown off by his first motor ride.

“When the car travels forward, the buildings and trees shift backward, and we get confused,” Abiy, who used to be a country child, explained.

Abiy, who was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother in the western town of Beshasha, has reported sleeping on the floor in a house without electricity or running water.

He entered the military as a radio operator as a teenager because he was fascinated by technology.

He spoke about his experiences during the war in his Nobel acceptance speech.