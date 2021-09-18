Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria’s former president, has died at the age of 84.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who controlled the country for two decades before stepping down in 2019 amid massive protests, died on Friday at the age of 84, according to public television.

Following weeks of protests against his bid to run for a fifth term in power, the former strongman resigned in April 2019 under military pressure.

He had stayed out of the spotlight after quitting at a home in western Algiers.

Bouteflika was elected president of Algeria in 1999, after the country had emerged from a decade of civil war that claimed the lives of almost 200,000 people.

Algerians dubbed him “Boutef” for his efforts to promote peace, particularly with an amnesty bill that induced thousands of Islamist fighters to surrender their guns.

Bouteflika was re-elected for three additional five-year terms in a row, the most recent in 2014.

According to journalist Farid Alilat, who wrote a biography of Bouteflika, the president held “all the levers of power” during his reign in the early 2000s.

He had the support of the army and intelligence services, which was crucial.

Alilat told AFP, “He became an absolute president.”

Algeria was largely spared from the Arab Spring upheavals of 2011, with many blaming still-fresh memories of the strife in the 1990s for keeping tensions low.

However, Bouteflika’s presidency was marred by rising corruption, leaving many Algerians perplexed as to how a country with rich oil reserves could end up with poor infrastructure and significant unemployment, driving many young people abroad.

Bouteflika’s declining health began to undermine his leadership credibility in his later years.

Despite rising public questions about his fitness to rule, he decided to seek a fourth mandate despite having a mini-stroke in April 2013 that damaged his speech and caused him to use a wheelchair.

His ambition for a fifth term in office in 2019 provoked enraged protests that quickly turned into a widespread movement against his dictatorship.

He was compelled to resign after losing the army’s support.

The Hirak mass protests persisted, with demands for a complete change of Algeria’s political structure, which has been in place since the country gained independence from France in 1962.

However, while some major Bouteflika-era individuals, like Bouteflika’s strong brother Said, were eventually imprisoned in corruption cases, the long-awaited improvements did not materialize.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Bouteflika’s successor, was elected in late 2019 on a record low turnout, with the Hirak urging for a boycott.

A referendum on a constitutional change is being viewed as an attempt to sabotage the Hirak.