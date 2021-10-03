Abbas Receives an Israeli Delegation in Ramallah, according to the Associated Press.

According to sources on both sides, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas met with an Israeli government delegation in Ramallah on Sunday evening, the second meeting between the two sides in a month.

Abbas met with Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Freij, and deputy Michal Rozin, all members of the ruling coalition’s left-wing Meretz party.

According to the territory’s official news agency WAFA, “the president emphasized the need of ending the Israeli occupation and attaining a just and worldwide peace in accordance with international agreements.”

Abbas also emphasized the need to cease settlements and the deportation of Palestinian families from various districts of East Jerusalem, according to WAFA.

Meretz members reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the conflict, an independent Palestinian state, and the necessity for both parties to create confidence.

Horowitz later remarked on Twitter, “We share a common objective.” “To keep the two-state solution as a foundation for peace.” A photo of him standing with Abbas was included in the tweet.

Horowitz, the leader of Meretz, has been chastised by Israel’s right for his talks with Abbas.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz paid a visit to the Palestinian Authority’s headquarters in late August to speak with Abbas, the first such official encounter at this level in recent years.

Following those negotiations, Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, stated that “there is no peace process going on with the Palestinians” and that “there will be no peace process going on with the Palestinians.”

The discussion took place on Sunday while leaders of the Hamas movement, which governs the Gaza Strip, met in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss a possible prisoner swap with Israel.

Abbas granted Israel one year to evacuate from seized territory in a speech to the UN General Assembly last month, failing which he would no longer recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders.