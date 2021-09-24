Abbas gives Israel a year to leave Palestinian lands.

Mahmud Abbas, the Palestinian leader, gave Israel one year to evacuate from seized territory or he would no longer recognize Israel based on pre-1967 borders.

Abbas urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “convene an international peace conference” in a virtual address to the UN General Assembly.

He did, however, deliver an ultimatum along with his request.

He stated, “We must clarify that Israel, as the occupying power, has one year to depart from the Palestinian area it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem.”

Abbas went on to say that the Palestinians were willing to work “all year” on resolving the final status of Israel and Palestine “in conformity with UN resolutions.”

“However, if this is not done, why should Israel’s recognition be based on the 1967 borders?” he said.

The Palestinians would also proceed to the International Court of Justice “on the subject of the validity of the occupation of the Palestinian state’s land,” according to Abbas.

For years, the Middle East peace effort to reach a two-state solution has been stuck in a stalemate.

The Palestinian leader’s requests were quickly dismissed by Israel.

Abbas “established once again that he is no longer relevant,” said Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN envoy.

“Those who sincerely want peace and negotiations do not issue delusory ultimatums from the UN platform as he did in his speech,” he continued.